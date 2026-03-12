AI is definitely taking over. Now 50 Cent returned to socials this week with a new AI mashup video for his collab with Max B titled “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” sparking a wave of conversation across online platforms.

Yall thought I was talking about the Cosby’s. I’ll deal with Bill later. 🔥🤨 I am the algorithm • https://t.co/WtNREs32V0 pic.twitter.com/fZPuHIUBY2 — 50cent (@50cent) March 10, 2026

The video leans heavily on artificial intelligence generated visuals, presenting stylized scenes that accompany the song’s confrontational lyrics. In the track, 50 Cent references several rappers he has publicly clashed with, including Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East.

One scene features a digital depiction of Jim Jones placed in what appears to be an interrogation setting as the lyric “Snitching you better not.” is delivered, reflecting the record’s mix of satire and competitive jabs.

After the video appeared on X, reactions from listeners arrived quickly. Some users criticized the production approach and questioned the quality of the release. One commenter wrote, “N***a talk about how rich he is and come and deliver AI slop & music slop! Stay behind the camera and off microphones homey.” Another added, “Dang I checked if this was a fake account three times. What happened to you 50? This is week af. This is not the same person who disrupted the industry with a diss track. I’m calling Jim Carrey on this one.”

Others responded with humor or support. One listener posted, “Best part of this whole song is him telling Dave East he don’t even count,” while another wrote, “The masses won’t like this but I’m not like them lol this is [fire emoji].”

Alongside the video, 50 Cent suggested more commentary could follow. He wrote, “Yall thought I was talking about the Cosby’s. I’ll deal with Bill later. I am the algorithm.”