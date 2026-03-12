With Women’s History Month in full swing, the entertainment world continues to strive to be more inclusive of female artists in music, movies, and other entertainment. While the upcoming Academy Awards (Oscars) are generally film-focused, the hip-hop community has always played a significant supporting role in some of history’s most critically-acclaimed films. However, while Eminem received an Oscar for “Lose Yourself” and Common and John Legend received one for “Glory”, female rappers have rarely been nominated or awarded, making it a notable gap in Academy history. Several female hip-hop/rap artists have received Oscar nominations, usually in the Best Original Song category when they performed or co-wrote songs for films. Additionally, a small number have been involved in Oscar-winning songs or films. Some notable examples include:

Queen Latifah: Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film Chicago at the 2003 Oscars, making her one of the earliest female rappers recognized by the Academy in an acting category.

Missy Elliott: Nominated for Best Original Song for “Mighty River” from the film Mudbound at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Mary J. Blige: Was nominated for Best Original Song (“Mighty River”) and Best Supporting Actress for Mudbound in 2018.

H.E.R.: Won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards in 2021 for “Fight for You” from the film Judas and the Black Messiah. While primarily an R&B artist, she incorporated hip-hop elements and worked closely within the hip-hop sphere on the track.

Three 6 Mafia collaborator Taraji P. Henson: Performed the Oscar-winning song “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp” from Hustle & Flow at the 2006 ceremony. Although the award went to the group, it marked a major hip-hop milestone connected to a female performer.

Billie Eilish: Won Best Original Song for “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die (2022). She’s not a rapper but frequently collaborates with hip-hop producers and artists and is often included in discussions of modern hip-hop–adjacent musicians winning Oscars.