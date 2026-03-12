Fit Group AG Plans European and UAE Expansion With IPO Targeted for March 2026

Schüttorf, Germany/ February 2026/ Fit Group AG, a Germany-based nutrition and consumer wellness company, has announced plans to expand its operations into additional European markets and the United Arab Emirates, while continuing preparations for an initial public offering targeted for March 2026. The company intends to pursue a listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange, with opportunities for investors to participate prior to the public listing.

The planned expansion will initially focus on Spain, France, and Italy, followed by entry into the United Arab Emirates. Trademark registrations for the relevant brands have already been filed in these markets.

“Our expansion strategy is based on markets where we see a strong alignment between consumer demand, retail infrastructure, and digital distribution,” said Dilxwaz “Dili” Acar, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Fit Group AG. “The goal is to replicate a model that has proven scalable in the DACH region while maintaining operational discipline as we prepare for a public listing.”

Fit Group AG’s product portfolio includes supplements such as Moringa, Ashwagandha, Shilajit, and Collagen. Among its flagship products are Manukajit, a proprietary blend of Shilajit and Manuka honey developed in-house, as well as Tunnelblick and Dedry. The company also markets Fitgun massage guns, which are sold online and through established electronics retailers including MediaMarkt, Saturn, and Expert.

Marketing and brand awareness are led by a management team with a significant digital audience reach. Diyar Acar, CMO and Member of the Management Board, is a prominent figure in the sports and fitness space and has a combined following of more than two million across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

“Our digital-first approach allows us to test products and messaging efficiently before scaling them into retail,” said Diyar Acar. “This strategy has helped create consistent demand that retail partners can rely on, particularly among younger consumer groups.”

According to the company, preparations for the IPO are ongoing, with a focus on governance, transparency, and long-term growth planning. Fit Group AG has stated that further details regarding the offering structure and timing will be communicated through its official channels as the process advances.

With its planned expansion and upcoming IPO, Fit Group AG aims to transition from a regional digital-first brand into a broader international consumer wellness company, while maintaining a balanced presence across online commerce, influencer-driven marketing, and traditional retail distribution.

About Fit Group AG

Founded in April 2020 and headquartered in Schüttorf, Germany, Fit Group AG is a consumer nutrition and wellness company operating under its brand FGN – Fit Group Nutrition. The company develops and distributes dietary supplements including Moringa, Ashwagandha, Shilajit, Collagen, and proprietary products such as Manukajit, Tunnelblick, and Dedry, alongside Fitgun massage guns. Fit Group AG sells through its own online platforms, TikTok Shop, and more than 1,000 retail partners across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, with planned expansion into additional European markets and the United Arab Emirates.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Bertino Nacar

Contact Number: +49 178 4574594

Email Address: bertino.nacar@fitgroup-ag.com

Company Website: https://fgn-shop.com/