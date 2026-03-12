Over the weekend, Soho became the epicenter of a unique cultural intersection as NBC and Peacock brought “The Players Only Club” to life. This one-of-a-kind pop-up at Complex New York celebrated the prestige of THE PLAYERS Championship, bridging the gap between professional golf and modern lifestyle.

The Island Green at 17 Comes to Manhattan

The centerpiece of the activation was a stunning recreation of the iconic “Island Green at 17,” one of the most recognized holes at TPC Sawgrass. Fans had the opportunity to step up and test their precision under pressure, just like the world’s best golfers will do from March 10–15.

Exclusive Gear and Community Vibes

Those who successfully navigated the island green were rewarded with exclusive merchandise from the Gumtree Golf & Nature Club capsule collection. This limited-edition line was designed specifically for THE PLAYERS, capturing the grit and style of New York alongside the heritage of the sport.

If you weren’t able to make it to the pop-up, you can still find several of Gumtree’s signature pieces and PGA TOUR inspired gear to get ready for the tournament season.

Street-Ready Golf Style

These pieces focus on “no expectations, just nature” and are perfect for a casual round or a walk through the city.

: A classic cotton dad hat that embodies the relaxed spirit of the Gumtree brand.

A classic cotton dad hat that embodies the relaxed spirit of the Gumtree brand. : A 100% cotton shirt designed and printed in New York City, featuring Italian branding.

Performance Gear for the Course

For those looking to upgrade their actual play, these professional-grade options offer the technology seen on the tour.

: Features Carbonfly Wrap technology for added ball speed and distance, making it a highly forgiving choice for approach shots.

Features Carbonfly Wrap technology for added ball speed and distance, making it a highly forgiving choice for approach shots. : A breathable, sweat-wicking staple crafted from recycled materials, designed for maximum comfort on warm days.

Experience THE PLAYERS Championship

The pop-up served as a perfect appetizer for the main event. THE PLAYERS Championship airs on NBC and Peacock starting March 10, featuring the world’s elite golfers returning to TPC Sawgrass. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a new fan introduced through the Soho pop-up, this year’s tournament promises to be one for the books.