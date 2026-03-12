J. Cole is opening up about his next move following the completion of his recent Trunk Sale Tour.
In a new blog post, the rapper explained why he chose to stay quiet after releasing his latest music and finishing the tour. Instead of speaking publicly about the project immediately, Cole said he wanted fans to experience the album on their own terms.
“My intention was to drop this album and let it sit for at least a month before I did any interviews. I wanted to give people a chance to feel whatever emotions the music brought them, and formulate their own thoughts, ideas, opinions or interpretations before I came out and gave mine. It felt it would be best that way.”