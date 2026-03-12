A reported dispute has emerged within the Jackson family over the upcoming Michael biopic, according to TMZ.

Sources say tensions rose between Janet Jackson and her brother Jermaine Jackson following a private family screening of the film in Los Angeles last week. The movie, which tells the story of Michael Jackson, is scheduled to arrive in theaters next month.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the disagreement began during a phone call after the family preview. Janet reportedly had strong criticism of the film, while Jermaine publicly supported it. Jermaine’s son, Jaafar Jackson, stars in the film portraying the late pop icon.

The source claimed the disagreement may stem from deeper family tensions, saying, “Janet’s always been insanely jealous of Michael, and her career is in the toilet.”

Most family members reportedly responded positively to the film during the screening. The source added that Janet was the only person to react negatively, noting that even her boyfriend expressed approval, reportedly saying, “Now that’s a movie.”