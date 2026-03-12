Jury Orders Ye to Cough Up $140,000 in Dispute Over Malibu Home Renovation

A California jury has ruled that Ye must pay $140,000 to a former worker involved in renovations at the rapper’s Malibu beachfront property.

The dispute was brought by Tony Saxton, who said he was hired as a project manager while construction was underway on the multimillion-dollar home. According to court records, Saxton claimed the working environment on the project was hazardous and that his employment ended only weeks after it began.

Saxton told the court he was brought on to help supervise the renovation effort, but received just a single paycheck before being let go about seven weeks later. He originally pursued more than $1.7 million in damages, arguing that unsafe conditions led to medical costs and lost income.

After hearing testimony, jurors concluded Ye was responsible for part of the dispute but declined to award the full amount Saxton sought. Instead, the panel determined that approximately $140,000 should be paid to cover unpaid wages and related medical expenses.

Ye appeared during the proceedings and said he did not clearly remember Saxton or the details of his hiring. He also expressed uncertainty about who officially added Saxton to the project team.

Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, also testified, stating she briefly interacted with Saxton during the renovation period.

The ruling brings an end to the legal fight tied to the Malibu property and underscores the complications that can accompany large, high-profile construction projects.