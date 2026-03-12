Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances

Lil Baby Drops “Mrs. Trendsetter” Music Video From The Leaks Mixtape

March 12, 2026
Shawn Grant

Lil Baby has released the official music video for his latest track “Mrs. Trendsetter,” giving fans a cinematic look at one of the standout songs from his 2025 mixtape The Leaks.

Directed by Mikey Rare, the video arrives after a teaser that showed Baby in a podcast-style conversation addressing a popular fan question about the identity behind “Mrs. Trendsetter.” The preview, shared through the @iammrstrendsetter account, sparked widespread discussion across social media before the full visual dropped.

The video opens with a woman waking up at 5 a.m. “Wake TF Up Gym Time” alarm before heading to the gym, where Lil Baby is shown training and performing the track. The story then follows a group of women connected through a “Trendsetters” group chat as they thrive in careers ranging from creative direction to social media influence.

“Mrs. Trendsetter” appears on The Leaks, which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Rap Albums chart.