Lil Baby has released the official music video for his latest track “Mrs. Trendsetter,” giving fans a cinematic look at one of the standout songs from his 2025 mixtape The Leaks.

Directed by Mikey Rare, the video arrives after a teaser that showed Baby in a podcast-style conversation addressing a popular fan question about the identity behind “Mrs. Trendsetter.” The preview, shared through the @iammrstrendsetter account, sparked widespread discussion across social media before the full visual dropped.

The video opens with a woman waking up at 5 a.m. “Wake TF Up Gym Time” alarm before heading to the gym, where Lil Baby is shown training and performing the track. The story then follows a group of women connected through a “Trendsetters” group chat as they thrive in careers ranging from creative direction to social media influence.

“Mrs. Trendsetter” appears on The Leaks, which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Rap Albums chart.