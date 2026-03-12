Hip-hop radio and media figures are mourning the loss of longtime host Lord Sear, who died at age 53.

The news was shared by Shade 45, the satellite radio channel founded by Eminem on SiriusXM. The station announced plans for a special broadcast honoring the late host.

WE ARE SAD TO REPORT THAT OUR DEAR FRIEND AND HOST, LORD SEAER HAS PASSED AWAY AT AGE 53. SEAR WAS MORE THAN A VOICE ON THE RADIO – HE WAS A FORCE, A FRIEND, AND FAMILY TO SO MANY OF US! IN HIS HONOR, PLEASE TUNE IN TOMORROW FROM 12–4PMET/9AM-1PMPT ON SHADE 45, WHERE FRIENDS WILL… pic.twitter.com/MvWBPu8GwA — Shade45 (@Shade45) March 11, 2026

“WE ARE SAD TO REPORT THAT OUR DEAR FRIEND AND HOST, LORD SEAER HAS PASSED AWAY AT AGE 53. SEAR WAS MORE THAN A VOICE ON THE RADIO – HE WAS A FORCE, A FRIEND, AND FAMILY TO SO MANY OF US! IN HIS HONOR, PLEASE TUNE IN TOMORROW FROM 12–4PMET/9AM-1PMPT ON SHADE 45, WHERE FRIENDS WILL COME TOGETHER DURING HIS SLOT TO SHARE MEMORIES. REST EASY, LORD SEAR. YOUR FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND ALL OF US ON SHADE 45 WILL NEVER FORGET YOU.”

Eminem also shared a tribute remembering their time together on tour and on the air.

“Sear was one of the greatest people to be around, I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together. Our time on @Shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka @LordSear!!!”

Sear was one of the greatest people to be around, I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together. Our time on @Shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey… pic.twitter.com/JXs6mVzPKG — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 12, 2026

Lord Sear was a respected voice in hip hop media, known for his humor, interviews and long running presence on Shade 45.