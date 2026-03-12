Maino Responds To 50 Cent With Diss Track “Bleed Like Us”

Brooklyn rapper Maino has escalated his ongoing feud with fellow New York artist 50 Cent by releasing a diss track titled “Bleed Like Us.”

Maino drops his 50 Cent diss track “Bleed Like Us” pic.twitter.com/a5BazTjMAL — Real Ones Know (@RealOnesKnow_) March 12, 2026

The record arrives shortly after 50 Cent dropped a song and video with Max B that appeared to take aim at several rappers. Among those seemingly referenced was Maino, prompting the Brooklyn MC to answer with a direct musical response.

On “Bleed Like Us,” Maino criticizes the G-Unit founder while referencing moments from 50 Cent’s career, personal controversies, and his reputation for mocking rivals online. The song’s title suggests that no figure in hip hop is beyond challenge, even those with major influence in the industry.

The exchange is the latest development in a simmering rivalry that has largely unfolded on social media. For months, both artists have traded remarks online, with 50 Cent frequently weighing in on industry disputes and calling out other performers.

Maino’s decision to release a full diss track marks a shift away from digital back-and-forth toward a more traditional hip-hop confrontation through music.

As of now, 50 Cent has not publicly addressed the track or responded to Maino’s latest challenge.