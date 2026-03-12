The 2026 World Baseball Classic is already bringing plenty of drama on the diamond, but leave it to Cardi B to add a little extra energy to the conversation. The Bronx born superstar proudly stepped into the tournament chatter while spending time in the Dominican Republic with family during a day off from touring, making it clear exactly where her loyalty stands.

Cardi took to X, formerly Twitter, to address Team Venezuela ahead of their highly anticipated matchup with the Dominican Republic. While showing love to the opposing country, she made it clear she believed the Dominican lineup was ready for the challenge.

“Venezuelans I love yall but why would yall ask for this smoke?” Cardi posted as the game approached.

Her prediction turned out to be on point.

The Dominican Republic defeated Venezuela 7 to 5 in a thrilling Pool D showdown at loanDepot Park in Miami. The Dominican offense jumped out early thanks to a powerful lineup that featured big contributions from Juan Soto, Ketel Marte, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Fernando Tatis Jr., who helped drive in the runs that ultimately secured the victory. Venezuela mounted a late rally in the ninth inning but the Dominican pitching staff shut the door to seal the win and claim first place in the pool.

With the victory, the Dominican Republic finished pool play undefeated and advanced to the knockout stage as the top seed from Pool D. Their next test will come in the quarterfinal round against South Korea at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The rest of the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal bracket is shaping up to deliver some heavyweight matchups as well. Team USA will face Canada in Houston, while Puerto Rico takes on Italy. Meanwhile Venezuela, after finishing second in Pool D, will move on to face tournament powerhouse Japan in another high stakes matchup.

The knockout stage will continue in single elimination format, with the winners of the quarterfinal games advancing to the semifinals in Miami before the championship game later in the week.

As for Cardi B, she made it clear she will continue rooting for the Dominican squad as the tournament heats up. With stars like Soto and Tatis Jr. leading the lineup and a passionate fan base behind them worldwide, Team Dominican Republic remains one of the most dangerous teams in the entire World Baseball Classic field.