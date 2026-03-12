In an era filled with opinions, noise, and endless commentary, Oscar Bellina Lishner has released a book that aims to strip away complexity and speak directly about the realities shaping the modern world. His new work, Straight To The Point, is now available for readers worldwide in paperback and ebook format, offering a clear and uncompromising look at global affairs, economics, culture, and power structures through a lens shaped by real experience rather than theory.

Known for his multidisciplinary career spanning entrepreneurship, technology, philosophy, and social impact, Lishner approaches writing the same way he approaches business and innovation: with precision, curiosity, and a focus on substance.

A Life Story That Shaped a Global Perspective

The ideas behind Straight To The Point are rooted in Oscar Bellina Lishner’s early life. Long before becoming known for his work across several industries, he began working at Xerox in Peru at the age of 15. At the time, he carried only his birth certificate and no formal identification, yet he was trusted with collecting large payments while traveling through difficult neighborhoods on foot.

Those experiences formed the foundation of his worldview. Responsibility, discipline, resilience, and a deep respect for people became principles that still guide his thinking today. The book reflects those lessons, exploring how personal character and long-term vision shape both individuals and societies.

A Global Lens Across 24 Countries

At the core of Straight To The Point are 100 articles analyzing the realities of 24 different countries. Rather than presenting abstract theories, the book focuses on describing facts, cultural shifts, and geopolitical dynamics in a way designed to help readers think critically about the world.

Among the topics explored are:

The erosion of the middle class in Argentina

Political transformation and leadership changes in Japan

Economic challenges and institutional issues in Peru

Infrastructure and energy realities in Bolivia

Political culture and democratic respect in Chile

Social development and economic growth in Ireland

Immigration and social mobility in Norway

Institutional and political tensions in Israel

Corruption and power struggles in Ukraine

These reflections are supported by observations on culture, economics, geopolitics, history, philosophy, politics, psychology, religion, and sociology, creating a broad intellectual landscape that invites readers to look beyond headlines and question common narratives.

From Entrepreneurship to Thought Leadership

Oscar Bellina Lishner’s wide-ranging professional background gives his analysis a unique depth. Over the years, he has worked in fields including literature, culinary arts, classic automobiles, agriculture, fashion, and music, constantly exploring the intersection between creativity and innovation.

As the founder of companies such as SecurityChain Ltd, Full Security Tech Ltd, and Heavy Duty Cosmetics Ltd, he has focused on building solutions that address real human needs. One of his notable projects, Tattoo Out, merges scientific research with accessibility, reflecting his belief that technology should serve society rather than complicate it.

These entrepreneurial experiences shape the tone of Straight To The Point, where discussions about politics and economics are grounded in practical understanding rather than academic distance.

Dialogue Through Media and Publishing

In addition to his business ventures, Lishner has built a growing intellectual platform through media and publishing. His Status Quo by OB podcast on Spotify explores topics related to geopolitics, psychology, and social transformation in a conversational format.

He is also the author of Sosiego Intranquilo, a philosophical literary work that reveals a more introspective side of his thinking. Together with his podcast and other publications, Straight To The Point continues his mission of making complex ideas accessible to a wider audience.

A Philosophy Built on Discipline and Balance

Throughout his writing and professional life, Oscar Bellina Lishner emphasizes the importance of balance, patience, and long-term vision. His philosophy is captured in a simple formula he often shares for understanding work and success:

Work = Patience + Constancy + Capacity ÷ 2

This idea runs throughout Straight To The Point, reinforcing the belief that meaningful change is rarely sudden. Instead, it emerges through sustained effort, discipline, and thoughtful action.

A Book for Curious Thinkers

Straight To The Point is designed for readers who want clarity in a world often dominated by complexity. By presenting facts and observations rather than ideological arguments, Lishner invites readers to reflect on the forces shaping global society.

The book aims to serve as a guide for curious minds interested in geopolitics, culture, economics, and the philosophical questions behind modern power structures.

Readers interested in exploring Oscar Bellina Lishner’s work and projects can visit:

www.oscarbellinalishner.com

The newly released Straight To The Point is now available online for readers who want a direct, thoughtful exploration of global realities.

Purchase the book here:

https://amzn.eu/d/097BzyX2