On this day 33 years ago, Chris Rock, Allen Payne, and Charlie Murphy delivered one of Hip Hop culture’s most memorable film parodies with the release of the cult classic comedy CB4.

Released in 1993, the film took aim at the explosive rise of gangsta rap during the early nineteen nineties, cleverly poking fun at the genre while still celebrating its influence on popular culture. The movie drew obvious inspiration from the rise of groups like N.W.A. and the controversies surrounding the gangsta rap movement at the time. CB4 also featured appearances from several Hip Hop icons, including Ice T, Ice Cube, Flavor Flav, and the late Eazy E, giving the film a strong connection to the culture it was satirizing.

The story centers around Albert Brown, played by Chris Rock, an aspiring rapper from the fictional neighborhood of LoCash. Desperate for fame, Brown assumes the identity of a feared street criminal named Gusto after the real gangster is sent to prison. Reinventing himself as MC Gusto, Brown forms the rap group CB4, which stands for Cell Block 4. With his new persona and a rebellious gangsta rap image, the group quickly rises to fame and becomes one of the hottest acts in music.

Charlie Murphy delivered a standout performance as the real Gusto, a hardened street figure described in the film as being “three generations deep in gangsterdom”. When Gusto is eventually released from prison and discovers someone has stolen his identity, the situation quickly spirals into chaos, leading to a series of hilarious confrontations and classic comedic moments.

Allen Payne rounded out the core cast as one of the members of CB4, helping bring the group dynamic to life as the trio navigates fame, deception, and the consequences of their fabricated image. Behind the scenes, Hip Hop legend Daddy O of Stetsasonic played a major role in shaping the film’s musical authenticity, providing the vocals for CB4’s parody hits such as Straight Outta LoCash and Sweat From My Balls.

More than three decades later, CB4 remains one of the most beloved Hip Hop themed comedies ever made. The film captured the spirit of the era while offering a humorous look at how image, authenticity, and commercial success intersected in the rap industry during its explosive rise in the early nineteen nineties.

Salute to Chris Rock, Charlie Murphy(RIP), Allen Payne, Daddy O, and everyone involved in bringing CB4 to life. Thirty three years later, the film still stands as a comedic classic and an unforgettable piece of Hip Hop culture.