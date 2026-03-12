Zamaera Brings Malaysian Hip-Hop to SXSW 2026 with Historic “Made in Malaysia” Showcase

Photo Credits: Purpose by AK

Hip-hop has always been about movement. New voices, new cities, and new cultures stepping into the spotlight. This year at South by Southwest (SXSW), Malaysian rapper and producer Zamaera is bringing exactly that energy with the debut of the Made in Malaysia stage, the first-ever Malaysian national music showcase at the global festival.

Taking place March 15 at Las Perlas, the showcase introduces a new generation of Malaysian artists blending hip-hop with R&B, electronic, and experimental sounds, bringing Southeast Asia’s rapidly evolving music scene to one of the most influential stages in the industry.

“Our music may sound global, but it’s unmistakably Malaysian,” she explains. “We’re bringing our culture, our language, and our stories into the sound.”

Over the past few years, Malaysia’s underground music scene has quietly been building momentum. Independent artists across Malaysia have been merging global hip-hop production with local influences, creating a sound that reflects the country’s multicultural identity.

The Made in Malaysia showcase highlights that diversity through a genre-crossing lineup. Alongside Zamaera are R&B vocalist Murty, indie songwriter Zoe Tan, genre-bending hyperpop and hip-hop artist Lil Asian Thiccie, and electronic producer I-SKY. Opening the night is Texas-based DJ VÖ.A_2000, setting the tone for a global night of music.

While the sounds vary, the energy is unified: a new wave of Malaysian artists stepping into the international conversation.

At the center of it all is Zamaera. Known for razor-sharp lyricism and explosive stage presence, she’s built a reputation as one of Malaysia’s most fearless independent artists. Her music blends hip-hop, trap, and electronic textures while weaving in unmistakable cultural references that reflect where she’s from.

Beyond the stage, she’s also pushing the movement forward as the founder of Mean Malaya Entertainment, an independent label focused on giving emerging Malaysian artists a platform to build globally.

With thousands of performers appearing at SXSW every year, the festival remains one of the world’s most important discovery platforms. The Made in Malaysia stage marks a major step forward for Southeast Asian hip-hop, introducing international audiences to a scene that’s been building quietly but powerfully.

Check out the full lineup below and visit here for more info.