2 Chainz has added another milestone to his career as his debut memoir, The Voice In My Head Is God, lands at No. 10 on The New York Times Best Sellers list for nonfiction.

Released on March 3, 2026, through Black Privilege Publishing, an imprint of Atria Books, the book explores the life and mindset of the Grammy-winning rapper, actor, and entrepreneur.

In the memoir, the artist born Tauheed Epps reflects on his upbringing in College Park, Georgia, being raised by a single mother while his father was incarcerated, and the personal decisions that eventually led him away from the streets and toward music and business success.

“I know sometimes when I think of artists and their stories, a lot of it deals with the struggle. We all have struggles, and we all have stories to tell. But this book is not about out-struggling or out-traumatizing the next rapper,” says 2 Chainz. “I’m tapped into a higher source. I’m trying to enlighten. I’m trying to draw some jewels. I’m trying to give you some game.”

Throughout the book, 2 Chainz discusses the realities of loyalty, entrepreneurship, fatherhood and the spiritual perspective that has shaped his approach to life.

“The voice in your head is God’s whisper. It’s like somebody in your classroom trying to give you the answers to a test. Life’s tests,” 2 Chainz writes. “That’s what it feels like to me, my energy, my life’s journey, how it feels in my chakras. I’m a son of the highest power and I’m connected. Dig deep, dive inward. Accept the things you cannot change. Trust the things that feel a part of you.”

Charlamagne Tha God, founder of Black Privilege Publishing, praised the project, saying, “2 Chainz’s story is a story of perseverance… This book will remind you that when GOD tells you to do something, it must be done.”