A Tennessee appeals court has affirmed the conviction of Justin Johnson, one of the men found responsible for the 2021 shooting death of rapper Young Dolph, ensuring he will serve a life sentence.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals confirmed Johnson’s 2024 conviction on charges that include premeditated first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Judge Matthew J. Wilson joined the ruling, which rejected multiple arguments raised in Johnson’s appeal.

Johnson’s legal team attempted to challenge the strength of the case presented at trial. The appellate judges concluded the evidence remained substantial, citing surveillance video of the shooting, phone records, and footage tracking Johnson’s movements near the time of the attack. Testimony from Cornelius Smith, who acknowledged assisting Johnson, also influenced the jury’s original decision.

The appeal also objected to two photographs of Young Dolph’s body that were shown to jurors during the trial. The court determined the images were acceptable evidence and did not improperly affect the outcome.

Johnson further argued that being seated behind his attorneys during proceedings created an unfair impression for jurors. The court ruled the arrangement was justified due to security concerns tied to the high profile nature of the case.

A final complaint centered on a statement made by prosecutors during closing arguments about a witness who did not appear at trial. Judges dismissed that argument, noting the defense did not object at the time and adding that “the evidence of defendant’s guilt was overwhelming, and the prosecutor’s comments were brief.”

Meanwhile, Smith continues working with prosecutors as part of a plea agreement, with his formal plea hearing now scheduled for March 30.