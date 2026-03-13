Rising R&B artist Beau’Joli has teamed up with New York rap veteran Fabolous for the new single and video “Slow It Down.”

The collaboration appears on the compilation project Reshaping the Culture, released through REVOLT’s 440 Artists distribution platform. On the track, Beau’Joli delivers a soulful performance that blends nostalgic R&B tones with modern production, while Fabolous adds his signature sharp wordplay and effortless flow.

The visual for the record was filmed in New York City and captures the gritty East Coast atmosphere that matches the project’s overall vibe.

The collaboration stands out as one of the more R&B-driven moments on the hip-hop-focused compilation, showcasing Beau’Joli’s smooth delivery alongside one of the genre’s most consistent lyricists.