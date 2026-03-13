Producer Chad Hugo has escalated his legal fight with longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams by updating a lawsuit centered on royalty payments tied to their production legacy as The Neptunes.

The amended complaint alleges that Hugo was left off production credits on multiple songs. The filing identifies at least eight tracks, including two songs from Rosalía’s 2022 album Motomami and Latto’s 2022 single “Real One.”

One of the songs referenced in the dispute could complicate the case. “Lost and Found,” from Nigo’s 2022 album I Know NIGO!, lists Hugo among the writers on Spotify alongside 13 other contributors. The claim may also face timing issues. Under the US Copyright Act, lawsuits must generally be filed within three years of the alleged infringement, which could affect songs released in 2022.

Hugo previously accused Williams of withholding payments and mishandling the financial records connected to their shared business venture, N.E.R.D. Music, LLC, formed in 2014.

In the filing, Hugo describes himself as the “principal composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, and producer responsible for programming, instrumentation, and overall sound design.” He argues that Williams has a responsibility to supply documentation detailing “income, expenses, royalties, and other financial issues,” but claims that access to the company’s financial records has been blocked since 2021.

The lawsuit further alleges Hugo has not received “[an] appropriate share of royalties in connection with The Neptunes and N.E.R.D.’s album sales and released music, as well as distributions from touring income, and various merchandising deals.”

According to the company structure, Williams receives 50 percent of revenue tied to touring and other income, while Hugo and Sheldon “Shay” Haley each receive 25 percent. Merchandise and trademark earnings are divided equally among the three partners.