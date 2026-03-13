BET has officially announced a new original series titled OG Stories, set to premiere in spring 2026 and hosted by music and film mogul Damon Dash.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The conversation-driven docuseries will spotlight influential cultural figures, entrepreneurs, and street legends who built their success from the ground up. Through candid discussions and cinematic storytelling, Dash will sit down with individuals who have helped shape culture and business and share lessons from their journeys.

Dash is widely known as the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records and for his work across music, film, fashion, and media. With OG Stories, he aims to highlight the experiences and wisdom of people who navigated challenges to build lasting legacies.

“I want to thank BET, Louis Carr and Brian Rikuda for believing in the vision and giving this show a home,” said Damon Dash. “OG STORIES is really MY Paid in Full, a depiction of real life and real people I know. These are friends and peers who lived this, built something out of nothing, and earned the lessons that come with it. This series is about telling those stories the way they actually happened.”

The series is created and directed by Dash, with executive production by The Dash Group LLC and Jason Harvey.