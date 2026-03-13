Rumors of a renewed collaboration between Drake and Future are gaining traction after comments from Charlamagne Tha God.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne shared what he heard from someone who reportedly previewed Drake’s upcoming project, ICEMAN.

“Somebody told me that they actually heard it yesterday. They didn’t say whether it was good or not, they said Future was on it, though.”

"Charlamagne says he heard that Future will be featured on Drake's album 'Iceman' dropping soon"



"Sources told me the same thing…"

The possibility of Future appearing on the album sparked more conversation after DJ Hed weighed in on social media.

“Charla must have heard the same thing I did. Future is definitely on Iceman. Hope it slaps”

— DJHed (@DJHed) March 12, 2026

Neither Drake nor Future has officially confirmed the collaboration, but fans are already speculating about the duo reconnecting on the new project.