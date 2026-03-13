On this day in 1972, Lonnie Rashid Lynn, Jr., better known as Common, was born in Chicago, Illinois. The Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist has not only cemented his legacy in Hip Hop but also paved the way for Golden Era rappers to transition into film, poetry, and television.

A staple of Chicago’s Hip-Hop scene, Common first made waves under the name Common Sense with his debut album Can I Borrow a Dollar? He went on to become one of the most respected lyricists in the game, blending conscious Hip Hop with storytelling and social commentary.

Beyond music, he has built a successful acting career, starring in blockbuster films such as American Gangster, John Wick 2, and Glory, among others. Now, as a newly signed HBO producer, he continues to expand his creative reach.

As we celebrate Common’s birthday, let’s salute the art form that introduced him to the world, Hip Hop, which made him a household name and a cultural icon.