Nas has unveiled a new project titled Legend Has It.. Nas Feature Presentation, a curated collection highlighting his guest appearances across the Legend Has It… album series.

Released in both digital and physical formats through Mass Appeal, the project compiles Nas’ featured verses from the series while offering exclusive commentary from the rapper. The added insights provide background on the collaborations and creative process behind each appearance.

The release also includes Nas’ original verse on “Omerta,” a track from Raekwon’s album The Emperor’s New Clothes. The presentation is designed as a collectible experience for dedicated hip-hop fans, drawing inspiration from the raw energy and presentation style of early-2000s Smack DVD culture.

The broader Legend Has It… series celebrates influential figures in hip hop, featuring releases from artists such as DJ Premier, Slick Rick, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L and De La Soul.

Nas and DJ Premier recently concluded the series’ run with their collaborative album Light-Years, marking another chapter in their decades-long partnership and reinforcing their reputation as one of hip hop’s most celebrated rapper and producer duos.