Pxlicy, Apathy & A-F-R-O Break Top 5 Canadian i-Tunes Chart with “Hit The Crates”

Massachusetts rising lyricist Pxlicy is making serious noise with the hard-hitting boom bap record “Hit The Crates.” The track brings together underground heavyweights Apathy and lyrical phenom A-F-R-O, with production handled by Willhouse and razor-sharp DJ cuts from turntablist Tone Spliff.

Built on gritty drums and classic crate-digging energy, the record is a pure homage to the essence of hip-hop. The chemistry between the three emcees is undeniable, with Pxlicy holding his own alongside two of the underground’s most respected spitters.

The momentum behind the record is already proving real — “Hit The Crates” recently broke onto the Canadian iTunes charts, reaching position #5 and continuing to gain traction among fans of authentic boom bap.

Pxlicy’s verse in particular cuts through with raw confidence:

“Chronically pulling strings, yeah I’m lacing the Jays,

Pxlicy making noise like apes in cage.”

The Massachusetts artist has been steadily building his name through relentless touring, especially across the West Coast alongside Apathy, while staying rooted in the tradition of lyrical hip-hop. With records like “Hit The Crates,” Pxlicy is proving he belongs in the conversation with the culture’s elite bar-for-bar technicians.

Listen to the record here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/5jPA2p6SMdf2STNU1F7Q3P

Myles Kofi Fynn-Aggrey,