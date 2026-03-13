REASON is back with new music, releasing his latest single “Doin Too Much” featuring Eric Bellinger and Isaiah Jaay.

The track arrives alongside the announcement of REASON’s upcoming project Moving Towards Love_Pink, scheduled for release on April 24, 2026. The project will serve as the second installment in the rapper’s four-part color-themed series.

The new release follows Everything In My Soul_BLUE, the first entry in the series that dropped at the end of 2025. With Moving Towards Love_Pink, REASON continues expanding the concept while bringing in a range of collaborators.

The upcoming project will include appearances from Eric Bellinger, Kalan.FrFr, Buddy, Cozz and Wynee, among others.