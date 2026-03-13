Rick Ross Supports Bam Adebayo After “Record Setting” 83 Point Game

Rapper Rick Ross has entered the conversation about Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo after the center delivered a massive scoring performance that stirred debate among sports and hip-hop fans.

Rick Ross says people gotta stop downplaying Bam Adebayo dropping 83 last night.. thoughts?



pic.twitter.com/pp6iHKqley — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 12, 2026

Adebayo reportedly scored 83 points in a March 10 matchup against the Washington Wizards, a total that places him second on the National Basketball Association’s all-time single-game scoring list. The performance would move him past the late Kobe Bryant, whose 81-point night stood as the second-highest total for years. Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game from 1962 remains the league’s top scoring record.

While many fans celebrated the achievement, others online questioned the moment, comparing it to historic scoring games by Bryant and Michael Jordan or casting doubt on how meaningful the total was.

Ross responded to the criticism in a social media video posted March 12, arguing that the backlash was unnecessary.

“I gotta say something about this Bam Adebayo scoring 83-points,” Ross said. “First and foremost, it’s too much hate for a brother that put the 83 up.”

The rapper emphasized that the accomplishment should stand on its own regardless of comparisons to basketball legends.

“He put it up. I know y’all want to say it’s A.I.,” Ross continued. “If you love Kobe, you love Kobe, you love Jordan, you love Wilt, whatever it is.”

The performance has continued to fuel online discussion as fans weigh where Adebayo’s night ranks among the most memorable scoring games in basketball history.