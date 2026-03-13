Boxing Hall of Famer Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, one of the most dominant and respected fighters of the 1980s, has reportedly been placed under guardianship and conservatorship following concerns surrounding his health and personal affairs. The move comes as those close to the Detroit boxing legend seek to ensure that his medical and financial decisions are properly managed moving forward.

According to court filings, the legal arrangement places a designated guardian in charge of assisting with Hearns’ personal care and day to day decisions, while a conservator will oversee financial matters and protect the former champion’s assets. Guardianships and conservatorships are typically put in place when a court determines that an individual may need assistance managing their health, legal, or financial responsibilities.

Hearns, 67, remains one of the most celebrated fighters in boxing history. Known for his devastating punching power and lanky frame, the Detroit native became a global superstar during boxing’s golden era while training under legendary Kronk Gym trainer Emanuel Steward. Hearns was a central figure in the group of elite fighters often referred to as the “Four Kings,” alongside Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, and Roberto Duran.

Over the course of his remarkable career, Hearns made history as the first boxer to win world titles in five different weight divisions, capturing championships at welterweight, light middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight. His knockout power was legendary, with 40 of his 61 professional victories coming by way of knockout.

Hearns’ rivalry with Sugar Ray Leonard produced one of the most memorable fights in boxing history. Their first meeting in 1981 ended in dramatic fashion when Leonard rallied late to stop Hearns in the 14th round. The rematch in 1989 ended in a controversial draw that many fans still debate to this day.

He also delivered unforgettable battles with Marvin Hagler and Roberto Duran, including his explosive 1984 knockout victory over Duran that became one of the most famous finishes of the decade.

In the years since his retirement, Hearns has remained a beloved figure in Detroit and throughout the boxing community. Fans continue to celebrate his achievements and the fearless style that made him one of the most exciting fighters of his generation.

The decision to place Hearns under guardianship and conservatorship is intended to ensure that the former champion receives proper care and that his legacy and finances are protected as he navigates the next chapter of his life.

For boxing fans around the world, Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns will always be remembered as one of the sport’s most electrifying champions, a fighter whose power, skill, and courage helped define one of boxing’s greatest eras.