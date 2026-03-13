Former New York Jets first round draft pick Darron Lee is facing serious legal trouble after investigators revealed that he allegedly used ChatGPT while attempting to figure out how to cover up the death of his girlfriend, Gabriella Carvalho Perpétuo.

According to authorities, Perpétuo was found dead inside the couple’s home in Ooltewah, Tennessee in February 2026. Investigators say she suffered multiple severe injuries, including trauma, stab wounds, and a broken neck. Lee has since been charged with first degree murder and evidence tampering in connection with her death.

During the investigation, prosecutors say a forensic examination of Lee’s electronic devices uncovered conversations and searches involving ChatGPT. Authorities claim Lee allegedly asked the AI platform questions about injuries, unresponsive victims, and how to handle the situation before contacting authorities. Investigators believe the inquiries may indicate an attempt to stage the incident as an accident.

The disturbing digital trail has become a key piece of evidence as prosecutors build their case. Law enforcement officials say Lee’s online activity and device data were reviewed as part of the broader investigation into the circumstances surrounding Perpétuo’s death.

Lee, a standout linebacker at Ohio State, was selected 20th overall in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He spent three seasons with the organization before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he later became part of the team that won Super Bowl LIV.

The case has drawn national attention not only because of Lee’s NFL background, but also because of the alleged use of artificial intelligence during the events surrounding the crime. Legal experts note that digital footprints including AI interactions are increasingly becoming part of modern criminal investigations.

As the case moves forward through the legal system, prosecutors are expected to rely heavily on both forensic evidence and Lee’s digital activity as they attempt to prove their case in court.