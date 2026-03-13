Reality star and rapper Sukihana has revealed that she is expecting a baby, sharing the news in an exclusive interview with People Magazine.

The announcement, published on PEOPLE.com, features a candid conversation about her life along with exclusive maternity photos taken by photographer Kevin Hernandez. The entertainer, widely recognized for her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, described the moment as a meaningful turning point.

“This baby came into my life at a time when I truly needed a reminder of purpose and love,” Sukihana shares in the PEOPLE exclusive. “I’ve lived a lot of my life loudly, but this moment is something I wanted to protect until I was ready to share it with the world.”

The feature details how the artist discovered she was pregnant and how she balanced keeping the news private while continuing her public career.

Sukihana is also preparing for new professional projects, including an upcoming album and a developing venture with podcast host Bobbi Althoff.

“This isn’t just about becoming a mother again,” Sukihana says. “It’s about growth. It’s about becoming the woman I’m meant to be.”