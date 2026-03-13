On this day in Hip Hop history, the energetic duo Kid N Play released their sophomore album Funhouse, which now celebrates its 36th anniversary. Dropped on June 12, 1990 through Select Records, the project built on the success of their debut album and further cemented the pair as one of the most entertaining and recognizable acts in Hip Hop during the late nineteen eighties and early nineteen nineties.

Following the breakout success of their 1988 debut 2 Hype, Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin returned with a project that expanded their playful style while maintaining the upbeat, dance driven energy that made them fan favorites. At a time when Hip Hop was branching into multiple creative directions, Kid N Play carved out their own lane by blending humor, storytelling, and party ready production that appealed to a wide audience.

Funhouse delivered exactly what fans expected from the duo. The album featured lively production, catchy hooks, and playful rhymes that reflected the positive and fun loving side of Hip Hop culture. Tracks like “Back To Basix,” “Funhouse,” and “The Step Off” showcased the duo’s chemistry while continuing to highlight the dance oriented element that had become part of their brand.

One of the most memorable songs from the album was “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody,” which became one of Kid N Play’s biggest records. The track’s infectious groove and feel good message turned it into a staple at parties and on radio stations across the country. Its success helped the album reach a wider audience and further established the duo as leaders of Hip Hop’s lighter, more celebratory side during the era.

The album also played a role in strengthening Kid N Play’s growing presence in pop culture. By the time Funhouse arrived, the duo had already become known for their signature high top fade hairstyles, energetic performances, and their iconic dance routine known as the Kid N Play Kick Step. Their style and personalities made them stand out during a time when image and performance were becoming increasingly important in Hip Hop.

Funhouse continued to push the duo’s career forward as they moved deeper into the entertainment world, eventually leading to their transition into film with the cult classic House Party the same year. The movie’s success only amplified their popularity and helped introduce their music and personalities to an even broader audience.

Thirty six years later, Funhouse remains an important piece of Kid N Play’s legacy and a reminder of an era when Hip Hop was still exploring its many identities. The album captured the spirit of fun, creativity, and youthful energy that helped bring the culture to mainstream audiences.

Salute to Kid and Play on the 36th anniversary of Funhouse, a project that kept the party going and helped solidify their place in Hip Hop history.