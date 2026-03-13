YG is kicking off the year with new music, dropping his latest single “State of Emergency.”

The track marks the multi-platinum rapper’s first release of the year and delivers the signature West Coast sound that has defined his career. Built around bass-heavy production and high-energy delivery, the song reflects the style that helped establish YG as a major voice in modern West Coast hip hop.

“State of Emergency” will serve as the lead single from his upcoming album The Gentleman’s Club. The project has been teased by the Compton native for months and is now reportedly finished and turned in.

The record continues YG’s tradition of confident storytelling and street-rooted perspective while offering fans their first glimpse into the direction of the new album.