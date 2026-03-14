The criminal case against Duane “Keefe D” Davis tied to the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur has hit another setback after his latest attorney stepped down.

On March 10, defense lawyer Robert Draskovich formally withdrew from representing Davis, reportedly citing disagreements over retainer payments. Judge Carli Kierny approved the request and scheduled a hearing for March 31 to determine who will take over Davis’s defense. The change is expected to slow the timeline for the highly watched trial.

Details surrounding the financial dispute have not been disclosed, leaving Davis without legal representation as the case continues to move forward.

Since his arrest in September 2023, Davis has already gone through several lawyers. Two earlier attorneys, Carl Arnold and Michael Pandullo, previously working alongside Draskovich, also exited the case. Their departure followed an altercation involving Davis at the Clark County Detention Center. The repeated turnover has raised questions about consistency within the defense strategy.

Prosecutors accuse Davis of playing a central role in organizing the fatal shooting of Shakur in Las Vegas nearly three decades ago. Authorities also point to statements Davis allegedly made in interviews and other media appearances about the crime.

Davis and his defense team have pushed back against the allegations, arguing that the claims are overstated and unsupported by solid evidence.

The case recently took another turn when a judge refused a defense request to block evidence seized during a search of Davis’s home.

Davis is currently incarcerated at High Desert State Prison following the jail fight while awaiting trial. Proceedings are scheduled to begin August 10.