A heated exchange between several prominent rappers has sparked renewed debate online about prison culture and the use of protective custody.

The latest dispute began when Boosie Badazz posted a video aimed at Kodak Black, criticizing the Florida rapper over allegations that he entered protective custody while incarcerated. Boosie did not hold back in the clip, declaring, “You checked PC, my n****. Nothing you rap is valid anymore, bro. Nothing you rap is valid.”

Kodak pushed back by pointing to other artists and figures who allegedly avoided protective custody while serving time. Among the names he referenced was Young Thug, which soon drew the Atlanta rapper into the conversation.

Speaking with No Jumper, Young Thug offered a more measured take on the subject and the dangers inmates can face in general housing. He explained, “Pc is smarter tho. That hard sht get u nun but heartaches from your family and kids and more charges if it’s to much goin on in the dorms.”

Boosie responded with a lengthy rebuttal, accusing Thug of contradicting his own position. He wrote, “THUGGER IF ITS SMARTER TO CHECK PC WHY U AINT CHECK PC? CAUSE U CANT CHECK PC IF U SAY YOU U A REAL N***. U FROM THE TRENCHES U KNOW HOW THIS SHT GO BRA. U CHECK PC U A COWARD. Simple is that. KEEP DAT SHT A 100. I FEEL LIKE U PICKING SIDES smh DONT SAVE NO N**** LETEM DROWN. YALL KNOW WHAT WE SIGNED UP FOR.”

Rapper Ralo also joined the discussion, defending Young Thug’s record behind bars. He stated, “Thug ain’t went to not one federal prison yard. He had that weak as trial and now he think he Escobar. Imagine being called a rat and still walked every yard with my chess out.”

Young Thug later responded directly to Ralo, writing, “Ralo stfu. U right og, im just saying someof us the police hate and cant wait to put charges on n****s for anything so it’s a case by case situation, but if you acting gangtsa stand on whateva comes with it fasho u overly right but I am to cause the police hated me frfr they tried everything.”

The exchange has fueled ongoing conversation among fans about credibility, survival and reputation within the rap community.