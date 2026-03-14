IKON Presents Launches KLTRE: Las Vegas’s New Premier Multimedia Studio Complex

The entertainment powerhouse behind over 125 events and the Vegas Strong movement unveils a state-of-the-art creative space built for artists, by artists.

IKON Presents, one of the most respected independent concert and event production companies in the United States, has officially launched KLTRE — a first-of-its-kind multimedia studio complex located at 4251 W Oquendo Rd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Designed from the ground up as a kreative space for the kulture, KLTRE brings together professional recording, photography, video production, and live event capabilities under one roof, offering the Las Vegas creative community a home built entirely in service of their craft.

A SPACE BORN FROM THE CULTURE

For years, artists, musicians, photographers, and content creators in Las Vegas have had to juggle multiple studios, venues, and vendors to bring their visions to life. KLTRE changes that. Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, the complex is designed to remove every barrier between an idea and its execution.

KLTRE houses a professional-grade recording studio engineered for music, podcasting, and voiceover work; a full photography studio equipped for editorial, commercial, and brand content; a video production suite built for music videos, branded campaigns, and promotional reels; and a versatile live event venue ideal for concerts, showcases, album listening parties, and private industry events.

“We didn’t just build a studio — we built an ecosystem. KLTRE is a place where culture gets created, not just consumed.”

THE FORCE BEHIND THE VISION: IKON PRESENTS

KLTRE is powered by IKON Presents, the Las Vegas-based independent concert and event production company that has spent the past seven years reshaping the urban entertainment landscape in the Entertainment Capital of the World. Since its founding, IKON Presents has produced over 125 events across more than 30 venues, working with more than 200 artists — including Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, Nas, Rod Wave, Bryson Tiller, Katt Williams, Janet Jackson, and Lady Gaga.

Recognized by Forbes, Billboard, and The Source, IKON Presents has grown from a local promoter into one of the largest independent event production companies in the country. The brand is credited with filling a long-standing void in large-scale hip-hop and urban concert events in Las Vegas, spearheading cultural moments like the Strong Music Festival, and expanding its footprint to markets including Los Angeles and Hawaii. With over 50 shows planned for 2026 — including anticipated arena and stadium events — IKON is entering its most ambitious year yet.

KLTRE represents the natural next chapter for the IKON brand: a permanent home base where the infrastructure, relationships, and creative energy the company has built over nearly a decade can now serve artists beyond the concert stage.

“IKON has always been about creating platforms for artists to shine. KLTRE is that platform — every single day.”

WHY LAS VEGAS, WHY NOW

Las Vegas has transformed into more than a tourism destination — it is now a full-fledged entertainment hub drawing major residencies, productions, and creative talent from around the world. Yet, until now, the city has lacked a comprehensive multimedia studio space that matches the caliber of talent calling it home. KLTRE fills that gap.

Centrally located minutes from the Strip and the city’s major production corridors, KLTRE is positioned to become the creative hub for local artists, visiting talent, independent filmmakers, podcasters, brands, and agencies looking for a professional, flexible space in one of the most media-rich cities on the planet.

SERVICES AT KLTRE

KLTRE offers a full suite of creative services, including:

→ Recording Studio — Professional audio recording for music, podcasts, voiceovers, and audio post-production, with full engineering support available.

→ Photography Studio — A fully equipped photo studio for headshots, editorial shoots, brand campaigns, album artwork, and commercial photography.

→ Video Production — End-to-end video capabilities including music videos, branded content, documentary-style shoots, and social media reels.

→ Live Events & Venue — A versatile, bookable event space for concerts, showcases, listening parties, private brand activations, and industry events.

BOOK THE SPACE

KLTRE is available for booking 24/7. Whether you are an independent artist looking to record your next project, a brand in need of a content studio for a day, or an event organizer planning an intimate showcase, KLTRE is built to accommodate creators at every level and scale.

Website: kltre.com

Phone: (725) 220-3851

Address: 4251 W Oquendo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Instagram: @kltre | @ikonpresents

About KLTRE

KLTRE is a Las Vegas-based multimedia studio complex offering professional recording, photography, video production, and live event services. Open 24/7, the space is designed by artists for artists and is powered by IKON Presents. Visit kltre.com for more information.

About IKON Presents

IKON Presents is one of the largest independent concert and event production companies in the United States, based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Specializing in hip-hop, R&B, comedy, and urban entertainment, the company has produced over 125 events across 30+ venues and has collaborated with more than 200 artists over the past seven years. IKON Presents has been featured in Forbes, Billboard, and The Source, and continues to expand its reach across the country. Visit ikonpresents.com for more.

MEDIA CONTACT

KLTRE / IKON Presents

(725) 220-3851

kltre.com | ikonpresents.com