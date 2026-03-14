R&B singer Ray J is facing legal action from American Express over what the company claims is an unpaid credit card balance totaling more than $78,000.

According to a recently filed complaint, the financial services company alleges that Ray J, whose legal name is Ray Norwood, failed to repay $78,704.56 connected to an American Express credit account. The lawsuit requests that a court award the company the full balance along with interest and legal costs.

American Express claims Norwood previously entered into a cardholder agreement that required him to pay all charges and any accumulated balances on the account. The complaint states that Norwood did not satisfy the outstanding amount, which the company contends constitutes a breach of the agreement.

The new filing comes months after another legal dispute involving the singer and the same company. In December, American Express initiated a separate debt collection lawsuit alleging that Ray J owed $139,849.85 tied to a different credit account.

That earlier case also named Tronix Network as a defendant. The company is associated with Norwood’s technology and digital business ventures.

In the December complaint, American Express alleged that the defendants failed to meet payment obligations under a separate cardholder agreement and sought to recover the alleged debt through a court judgment.

The latest lawsuit now centers solely on the disputed $78,704.56 balance that American Express claims remains unpaid.