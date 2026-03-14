On this day in Hip Hop history, Queens rap legend Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released their debut album Road To The Riches, which now celebrates its 37th anniversary. Dropped in 1989 on the now legendary Cold Chillin Records, the project remains one of the most important albums to emerge from New York’s late eighties golden era.

Hailing from Corona, Queens, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo were key members of the world famous Juice Crew, the collective led by producer Marley Marl that also included Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, MC Shan, Roxanne Shante, and others who helped define the sound of New York Hip Hop during that period. Road To The Riches arrived shortly after Kane’s Long Live The Kane and Biz Markie’s Goin Off, making it one of the earliest full length projects released by members of the Juice Crew.

Produced largely by Marley Marl, the album captured the gritty realities of street life while showcasing Kool G Rap’s advanced lyrical ability. At a time when storytelling and street narratives were becoming more prominent in rap music, G Rap helped pioneer what would later be known as the crime rhyme style. His vivid depictions of hustler life, combined with his complex rhyme patterns and breath control, pushed the boundaries of lyricism in Hip Hop.

The album’s title track “Road To The Riches” instantly became an anthem for late eighties hustlers and remains one of the most recognized records in Kool G Rap’s catalog. The project also featured standout tracks such as “Men At Work”, “Poison”, which was later sampled by Bell Biv Devoe and “It’s A Demo”, each highlighting G Rap’s ability to weave cinematic street narratives over Marley Marl’s hard hitting production.

Beyond its immediate impact, Road To The Riches helped establish Kool G Rap as one of the most technically skilled MCs of his era. His influence would later be cited by generations of lyricists who followed, particularly those drawn to detailed storytelling and intricate rhyme schemes.

Since the album’s release, the culture has lost some of the key figures behind its success. DJ Polo passed away in 2021, while Cold Chillin Records founder Tyrone “Fly Ty” Williams passed in 2024. Both men played major roles in shaping Hip Hop’s golden era and left their mark on the culture through timeless contributions like this project.

Thirty seven years later, Road To The Riches still stands as a cornerstone of New York’s golden era and an essential chapter in the legacy of the Juice Crew and Cold Chillin Records.

Salute to Kool G Rap, DJ Polo, Marley Marl, Fly Ty, and the entire Juice Crew for delivering a timeless piece of Hip Hop history that continues to influence the culture today.