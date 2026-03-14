Interest in Ye remains strong despite years of controversy, as fans rushed to secure tickets for his upcoming Los Angeles performance.

Kanye West was spotted in great spirits after turning his life around. He beat his $1 million lawsuit filed against him and sold out SoFi Stadium in LA in seconds—over 1 million people tried to buy tickets 🎤 🎉🔥



pic.twitter.com/Z3KS6EabEW — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 12, 2026

Ticket demand surged immediately after the show was announced, with more than one million people reportedly attempting to purchase seats for the April 3 concert through Ticketmaster. The overwhelming response prompted organizers to add an additional performance on April 1, according to an announcement posted on Ye’s official website.

🚨 YE TENDRÁ UN NUEVO SHOW EN ESTADOS UNIDOS:



🏟️ Estadio SoFi, Los Ángeles

🗓️ Viernes 3 de Abril del 2026

⛓️‍💥 https://t.co/5FtgNHH8xw pic.twitter.com/SYCMwih7cs — Ye Noticias 📰 (@KanyeNoticiasES) March 9, 2026

The rapid sellout highlights the enduring loyalty of a segment of Ye’s fan base that continues to hope for a creative resurgence. Over the past several years, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has faced significant criticism and intense public scrutiny tied to various statements and actions. Still, many supporters remain focused on his music and cultural impact, fueling anticipation for what comes next.

🚨 YE JUST SOLD OUT SOFI STADIUM.



ANOTHER STADIUM.

ANOTHER RECORD.

WITH NO PROMO.



THE GOAT IS STILL THE GOAT. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XrCZ8pmlUb — YZY France 🇫🇷 (@YZYFRANCE1) March 11, 2026

The Los Angeles performances are part of a broader international schedule. Upcoming appearances are set for New Delhi on March 29, followed by dates in Arnhem on June 6, Marseille on June 11, Reggio Emilia on July 18, and Madrid on July 30.

The tour arrives during a period when Ye’s public reputation continues to generate debate. Past antisemitic remarks led to widespread backlash and damaged relationships across several industries. Although Ye has issued apologies, questions about the depth of that reconciliation remain part of the conversation surrounding his career.

At the center of the current moment is the project BULLY, which many fans view as a potential turning point. Whether it becomes a full comeback or another controversial chapter, Ye’s return to the stage is drawing global attention.