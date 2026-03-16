Americans are projected to legally bet billions during the upcoming NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

According to the American Gaming Association, “Americans are expected to legally wager $3.3 billion on the 2026 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, according to the American Gaming Association, a 54% increase over the past three years.”

Industry data also shows shifting marketing trends. “Additionally, data shows that 43% of digital sports betting ads seen by U.S. consumers in early 2026 came from prediction market operators, while traditional sportsbook ad spending and overall advertising volume continue to decline.”