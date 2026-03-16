Sean “Diddy” Combs is mounting a new legal challenge in an effort to overturn the remaining convictions tied to his prostitution case.

According to court filings submitted Friday, March 13, the music executive’s attorneys are asking an appeals court to review the sentence handed down earlier in the case. Combs was previously cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but still received a 50 month prison sentence tied to prostitution related convictions.

His legal team argues the punishment far exceeds what is typical for the offense. In their filing, the attorneys claim the sentence was “four times higher than normal,” and describe the ruling as a “perversion of justice.”

The appeal also criticizes the sentencing process itself. Lawyers contend the court relied on “acquitted conduct” sentencing, which they define as “the practice of increasing punishment based on rejected allegations.” As part of the motion, the defense is asking the appeals court to order Combs’ “immediate release and grant a judgment of acquittal or at least vacate and remand for resentencing.”