The annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon returned to Los Angeles on March 12, bringing together top voices in film, television, and culture at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

For the fifth consecutive year, the event was executive produced by sisters Massah David and Miatta Johnson, co founders of the creative production agency MVD Inc.. Known for crafting immersive cultural experiences, the duo continued their work expanding the event’s reach while placing greater emphasis on emerging and Gen Z talent within the entertainment industry.

The luncheon honored several influential figures in Hollywood. Chase Infiniti received recognition presented by Teyana Taylor, while veteran actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson was celebrated by Jurnee Smollett. Actress and producer Kerry Washington was also honored, with her tribute delivered by Delroy Lindo.

A special Luminary Spotlight award recognized Zinzi Coogler and the Women of Sinners, including Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson and acclaimed costume designer Ruth E. Carter. The honor was presented by collaborators Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler.

Hosted by Marsai Martin, the event featured a surprise moment when she introduced Tyrese Gibson to serenade attendees. The program closed with a performance of “Unbreakable” by Grammy-winning R&B singer Mýa.

Since launching in 2008, the luncheon has highlighted the achievements of Black women in an industry where they have historically faced barriers to recognition and pay equity. Since 2021, under the production of MVD Inc., the gathering has evolved into one of the most anticipated cultural events of awards season.