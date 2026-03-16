Jamie Foxx Reacts to Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win for Sinners

Jamie Foxx is celebrating Michael B. Jordan following the actor’s historic win for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his performance in Sinners.

Foxx took to social media to share an emotional tribute praising Jordan’s performance and the film’s impact.

“I can barely breathe right now… you were absolutely incredible in this film. An amazing actor, an amazing director — truly all of the above. Tonight we celebrate you: your talent, your mystique, and your incredible passion for the craft.”

Foxx also reflected on watching the movie for the first time and the moment that instantly pulled him into the story.

“Honestly, you deserve two Oscars for this one. When I sat down to watch the movie, I already knew it was going to be special the moment I saw a pair of Jordans on screen. Then the first line — “Are you guys twins?” and you hit us with, “No… we cousins!” — man, I was locked in from there.”

Foxx closed his message by congratulating Jordan and encouraging him to fully enjoy the moment.

“Congratulations, my brother @michaelbjordan You’re operating in rare air right now. Celebrate it to the fullest… and trust me, the after-party is going to be crazy.”