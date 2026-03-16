Michael B. Jordan has earned his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his dual performance in the supernatural thriller Sinners. With the win, Jordan becomes the sixth Black man to receive the honor in the category.

During his acceptance speech at the Academy Awards, the actor reflected on the legacy of Black performers who paved the way.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said before naming those men, Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith, as well as Halle Berry. “To be amongst those giants, those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guides… Thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me.”

Michael B. Jordan accepting the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as the Smokestack twins in SINNERS. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0lCv9LM1fe — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

This marked Jordan’s first Oscar nomination. He won the category over fellow nominees Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura.

“Man, God is good. God is good,” Jordan said on stage before acknowledging his parents in attendance. “Momma, what’s up? You know how I feel about my mother. And my father is here. Pops, where you at? My dad came from Ghana to be here.”

Jordan also thanked longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler.

“You’re an amazing, amazing person,” Jordan said. “I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend. You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen. I love you too, bro.”