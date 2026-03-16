Rising star Miles Caton stepped onto the red carpet in standout fashion at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Held at the Dolby Theatre on March 15, Caton wore a custom look from AMIRI. The tailored ensemble featured a plum single-breasted jacket layered over a matching plum shirt and tie, paired with MA Fit trousers and finished with leather MA pointy boots.

The bold monochrome styling brought a sleek and modern touch to the Oscars red carpet as Caton joined the evening’s celebration of film and entertainment.