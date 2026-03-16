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Miles Caton Wears Custom AMIRI at the 98th Academy Awards

March 16, 2026
Shawn Grant

Rising star Miles Caton stepped onto the red carpet in standout fashion at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Held at the Dolby Theatre on March 15, Caton wore a custom look from AMIRI. The tailored ensemble featured a plum single-breasted jacket layered over a matching plum shirt and tie, paired with MA Fit trousers and finished with leather MA pointy boots.

The bold monochrome styling brought a sleek and modern touch to the Oscars red carpet as Caton joined the evening’s celebration of film and entertainment.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Miles Caton attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)