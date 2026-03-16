Photos by Dan Garcia

by Dan Garcia

During the chaos and creativity of SXSW week, some performances manage to rise above the hundreds of showcases happening across Austin each night. One of those moments arrived when Texas’ own, rapper BigXthaPlug took the stage at ACL Live at the Moody Theater as part of Rolling Stone’s annual “Future of Music” showcase, a three-night concert series highlighting artists poised to shape the sound of the coming years.

The event, presented by Rolling Stone in partnership with SXSW, returned for its fourth year and once again transformed the iconic Moody Theater into a hub for discovering the industry’s next wave

of breakout stars. The showcase ran March 12–14 and featured headlining sets from Lola Young, Fuerza Regida, and BigXthaPlug, each representing different corners of the modern music landscape.

On Saturday night, the spotlight belonged squarely to BigXthaPlug. The Dallas-born rapper closed out the series with a hometown-state advantage and a sound built on booming Southern beats, gravel-throated delivery, and vivid storytelling. As fans packed the floor of ACL Live, the energy inside the room felt less like an industry showcase and more like a full-blown hometown celebration for one of Texas rap’s fastest-rising stars.

BigXthaPlug’s performance showcased exactly why Rolling Stone tapped him as the closing act of the Future of Music series. His set blended heavy bass, sharp lyricism, and an undeniable stage presence that had the crowd moving from the first beat. Tracks like his breakout hit “Texas” hit especially hard in Austin, with fans shouting along as if it were a local anthem. The Moody Theater, better known for hosting legendary Austin City Limits tapings, proved to be a perfect setting for the performance. With the venue’s pristine sound system amplifying every booming 808 and booming hook, the show felt both intimate and powerful, giving fans a rare chance to see a rapidly rising rapper in a room built for iconic performances.

Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase has quickly become one of SXSW’s most anticipated annual events, spotlighting artists the publication believes will define the next chapter of the music industry. The three-night series not only highlights diverse genres, from pop to regional Mexican to hip-hop, but also aligns with Rolling Stone’s “Future 25” list recognizing emerging artists to watch.

By the time BigXthaPlug wrapped his set, it felt clear why he was chosen to close out the series. His performance delivered the kind of raw energy, regional pride, and breakout-star charisma that SXSW has always been built around.

For fans lucky enough to squeeze into ACL Live that night, it was another reminder of why SXSW remains one of the best places on earth to see tomorrow’s headliners before the rest of the world catches up.

Check out some of our favorite moments from BigXthaPlug’s Rolling Stone SXSW showcase in the gallery below.