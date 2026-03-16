The House of Rémy Martin has officially launched its new global brand platform, My Call, featuring Olympic champion fencer Miles Chamley-Watson and Grammy-nominated artist Sevyn Streeter. This campaign moves away from traditional markers of success, instead celebrating achievement defined by intention, authenticity, and personal conviction.

Miles Chamley-Watson embodies this vision by redefining excellence across sport, style, and culture. Through documentary-style storytelling, the campaign captures the discipline and defining moments that shape how he answers his own call. For Miles, fulfillment is about honoring a path defined entirely on his own terms, much like the meticulous craft behind Fine Champagne Cognac.

“My Call celebrates a new generation of artists, innovators, and cultural shifters who define their achievements through intention, discipline, and impact,” says Tonia Mancino, Vice President of Luxury Brands at Rémy Cointreau Americas. “This campaign is about honoring the choices, the process, and the personal conviction behind how modern success is shaped.”

The campaign, produced with Unreasonable Studios, highlights the intersection of discipline and effortless elegance. Whether it is the smooth Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal or the indulgent Rémy Martin XO, the spirits serve as a tribute to the journey of those who move with purpose.

Chamley-Watson’s role in the Call Collective emphasizes that excellence is a self-driven pursuit. By showcasing unguarded moments of reflection, Rémy Martin invites connoisseurs to consider their own rituals and the choices that embody their personal call. It is a celebration of modern success shaped from within, honoring the centuries of expertise that guide the House today.

The SOURCE: The My Call campaign pivots away from traditional markers of success toward “personal calling.” How has your definition of “winning” evolved since you first picked up a foil?

Miles Chamley-Watson: Man, it’s changed completely. When I first started fencing in NYC at 10 years old, “winning” was just about proving I belonged in a room where nobody looked like me. It was about the trophy. Now? Winning is about personal conviction. It’s the satisfaction you get from moving with purpose and staying true to your own terms, regardless of what the critics say. True success starts in those quiet, “unseen hours” long before the cameras show up. Now, if I’m opening doors for the next kid from a similar background, that’s the real win.

Rémy Martin describes fulfillment as a “feeling rather than a formula.” Can you describe the specific feeling you get when you know you are answering your true calling, regardless of the scoreboard?

It’s a total flow state. It’s that split second where all the noise – the social media hype, the pressure, the crowd – just goes silent. When I’m answering my call, it feels like effortless elegance. It’s this deep sense of “I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.” You can’t fake that feeling and you definitely can’t put it into a formula. It’s just a raw alignment between my discipline and my identity.

This campaign honors the power of personal choice. What was a pivotal “crossroads” moment in your career where you chose authenticity over the easier, more traditional path?

Early on, people told me my style was “too flashy” and that I needed to fit into this stuffy, traditional fencing mold. I hit a crossroads: Do I play it safe to be accepted, or do I lean into the move everyone said was impossible? I chose the risk. I chose to be a disruptor, blending the grind of an Olympian with my love for fashion and street culture. Choosing authenticity over the easy path is exactly why I’m part of the Call Collective today.

Rémy Martin highlights the “meticulous” nature of creating Fine Champagne Cognac. How do you see the parallels between the patience required for aging a fine spirit and the years of repetitive discipline required to master an unconventional fencing style?

Excellence is a slow burn. There are zero shortcuts. I look at someone like the Cellar Master, Baptiste Loiseau, who’s managing a 300-year legacy with true dedication and patience. It’s the same with my blade. I’ve spent years in the gym perfecting moves that look easy on TV but take a lifetime of precision. Whether you’re aging a world-class spirit or mastering a new technique, you have to respect the process. Greatness takes time, dedication, and staying connected to your roots.

You’ve been a disruptor in your sport for years. How do you maintain the discipline of a champion while constantly trying to evolve your personal brand in fashion and culture?

It’s all about intention. I don’t see my work in fashion or culture as a side hustle, it’s all part of the same craft. The discipline I use to train for LA 2026 is the same energy I bring to my personal evolution. To be a true disruptor, you have to keep your standards high across the board. You have to be relentless. If you want to take something from a niche space and make it global, you can’t ever slack on the quality.

You’re featured alongside Sevyn Streeter in this campaign. What have you learned about “the call” by observing artists in the music industry who operate with that same level of intention?

Honestly, it’s shown me that “the call” is universal. Whether it’s music or sports, it’s all about creative mastery. Watching Sevyn work reminds me that we’re both chasing the same thing: rhythm, timing, and a real connection with people. When I see her move with that much intention and give back to her community, it hits home. We’re both trying to show that success is way more meaningful when you’re sharing that journey with the people who’ve had your back from day one.