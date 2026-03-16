Team USA brought the Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic run to a dramatic end after edging the powerhouse Caribbean squad in a tense semifinal matchup in Miami.

In a game many fans expected to turn into an offensive showcase, the Americans instead relied on dominant pitching and timely power to defeat the Dominican Republic 2-1, punching their ticket to the 2026 World Baseball Classic championship game.

The Dominican Republic struck first in the second inning when Junior Caminero launched a solo home run, giving the heavily favored lineup an early 1 to 0 lead. However, that would end up being the only run the Dominican offense produced all night against Team USA’s pitching staff.

The momentum shifted in the fourth inning when Gunnar Henderson crushed a solo homer to tie the game. Just moments later, Roman Anthony followed with another solo blast, giving the United States a 2 to 1 lead that ultimately held up for the rest of the contest.

Team USA starter Paul Skenes delivered a strong outing, limiting the Dominican lineup to one run while keeping dangerous hitters like Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. largely in check. After Skenes exited, a deep American bullpen locked things down, with relievers stranding multiple Dominican runners and preventing a late rally.

The Dominican Republic, which had been one of the tournament’s most explosive offenses and had averaged more than 10 runs per game earlier in the tournament, struggled to generate consistent scoring opportunities against the American pitching staff.

The game ended in dramatic fashion when Team USA closer Mason Miller recorded the final strikeout, leaving the potential tying run stranded and securing the narrow victory.

With the win, Team USA advances to the World Baseball Classic final, where they will face the winner of the Venezuela vs. Italy semifinal in the championship game at loanDepot Park in Miami.

For the Dominican Republic, the loss marked a heartbreaking end to what had been a dominant tournament run. Despite entering the game with one of the most feared lineups in international baseball, the star filled roster was ultimately silenced by clutch American pitching and two decisive swings that changed the course of the semifinal.