Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, the rapper, entrepreneur, and longtime political activist, recently appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s SiriusXM show to discuss his decision to run for office in Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

During the conversation, the former 2 Live Crew frontman spoke at length about his motivations for entering politics and the work he has already done within the South Florida community. Campbell highlighted his long history of youth outreach programs, mentorship initiatives, and his efforts to work across political lines to address issues affecting local families.

Campbell explained that his campaign is rooted in the work he has already been doing for years, particularly through programs designed to support young people and provide opportunities in underserved communities throughout the region.

He also shared his perspective on the current state of the Democratic Party, expressing concern that the party has changed from the one he grew up supporting.

“The Democratic Party, the way in my lens, is not the party that it was before,” Campbell said. “In my opinion, it needs a lot of work.”

Campbell went on to comment on the party’s leadership structure, referencing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries while discussing how he views the party’s direction moving forward.

“I hope Hakeem is not there because it’s almost like the interim coach,” Campbell said. “You know, I hope he’s not the interim coach. They give us the job when they’re tanking the team. If we once control the House, then at the end of the day the question becomes whether or not he’s still the guy.”

Beyond leadership, Campbell pointed to what he believes are deeper internal divisions within the party.

“When I look at the party, it’s not the party that I grew up on,” he explained. “It’s not the party that I grew up in. It’s a lot of infighting. It’s a lot of outfighting. It’s not a lot of support.”

Campbell also spoke candidly about conversations he has had with Black men in his community, saying many feel disconnected from the party’s current direction.

“Because the bottom line is we are losing as African Americans,” Campbell said. “When you look at the party, most of the African American men I know, they’re turned off.”

He added that many of those opinions come from everyday discussions with people in his neighborhood.

“Sitting down with my brothers at the barbershop, sitting down at the park with the coaches and all that, they don’t look at the party the same way,” Campbell continued. “They look at the party as being one way and more pro women, which is a great thing. You know what I’m saying? But a lot of the other issues within the party, they don’t agree with.”

Campbell’s run for Florida’s 20th Congressional District signals the latest step in his decades long involvement in civic engagement and community advocacy. Known for his outspoken personality and deep ties to South Florida, Campbell says his campaign will focus on addressing issues affecting everyday residents while bringing a community driven perspective to Washington.