Why Elizabeth Wong’s First Singing Scene on TV Hit Different

Elizabeth Wong is the voice of “Crimson and Clover” for Patrick Dempsey’s opening action sequence in Memory of a Killer.

Photo by Jaclyn Vogl

Article by Abraham Hashmi

Three mobsters blindsided by a silent hitman are in a flurry of violence. Fists land. Blood spills. Bodies hit the floor. Except, you don’t just hear that. There’s also a soft and almost innocent voice that guides the audience through this scene in Memory of a Killer, the new Fox and Hulu crime drama starring Patrick Dempsey. Elizabeth Wong steps up to the mic singing “Crimson and Clover” with a voice that transforms what could have been just another action sequence into something cinematic and haunting. The sweetness of her tone doesn’t just counter the violence, it elevates it.

And that is why Elizabeth Wong’s singing scene felt so powerful.

Elizabeth Wong, a Canadian actress located in Toronto, plays Zhang’s Daughter, the daughter of a mafia boss who is hunted by Dempsey’s character, a professional killer. During the opening action sequence of the pilot episode of Memory of a Killer, Wong performed a cover of “Crimson and Clover”, which was made famous by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. This scene marks Wong’s first time singing on TV.

It is not merely a song choice. It is structural storytelling.

Redefining the Way Crime Dramas Begin

Traditional crime dramas begin with a dramatic opening, whether it is sirens blaring, gunshots fired, or a dead body on the street. But instead, Memory of a Killer begins with something much more ominous and threatening: vulnerability.

Unlike other versions of “Crimson and Clover” performed as flashy showcases, Wong’s version of “Crimson and Clover” feels intentionally restrained. Fragile. And that fragility starkly contrasts with the deadly efficiency of Dempsey’s character.

That is the genius of it.

Her voice serves as an emotional misdirection. As the audience focuses its attention on the music, the danger draws closer. This results in a form of cinematic tension that is elevated and almost arthouse in quality.

For Elizabeth Wong, this was not simply another minor supporting role. It was the tone-setter for the premiere of a major network series, and aired during a two-night premiere event on Fox and Hulu.

From Sci-Fi to Shyamalan to Singing in Primetime

Wong entered the industry initially through a single scene in Orphan Black: Echoes starring Krysten Ritter, a franchise known for its complex characters and deep genre. The series was directed by John Fawcett. It was a spinoff of the popular sci-fi series Orphan Black.

She then appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s feature film Trap starring Josh Hartnett. Shyamalan films require subtlety, restraint and an ability to understand the rhythm of suspense. Trap was released theatrically in 2024 and is available to stream on Netflix.

However, Wong may have demonstrated the greatest range of emotion in the short film Morning Crossroads directed by Diana Dai, where she portrayed Jessie, a rebellious teenager struggling to reconcile her family relationships. To portray Jessie, Wong had to perform in both Cantonese and English. This bilingual performance earned her the Best Supporting Actress in a Short Film award at the South Film and Arts Academy Festival.

She is an actress with martial arts training in Wushu and weaponry under Sifu Alan Tang. She has also taken classes in improvisation at The Second City Training Center in Toronto, and trained in motion capture and video game performance.

Wong’s choices illustrate her willingness to take on a variety of roles.

She appeared in a comedic commercial for the streaming service, Paramount+, with Reneé Rapp.

She was the main character in a bilingual emotionally-driven drama film.

And now she is the opening act for a crime series with a song that haunts the audience long after the scene is over.

Elizabeth Wong is gradually building a resume that allows her to maintain her independent credibility while gaining exposure in the mainstream media. From AMC and BBC America to Warner Bros., and now Fox and Hulu, Wong’s career path shows deliberate development.

Why It Hits Different (Pun Intended)

The young singer’s performance floats through the scene, light and playful, in stark contrast to the brutality unfolding just feet away, proving that her song truly hits different in more ways than one.

It’s the haunting duality, innocence over intensity, that makes her vocals unforgettable.

At a time when the entertainment industry seems fixated on noise, subtle moments in performance are rare. And in a crime thriller that is predicated on precision and danger, a soft and sweet cover of “Crimson and Clover” becomes the emotional heartbeat of the premiere.

Elizabeth Wong is represented by Noble Caplan Abrams.