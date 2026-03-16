WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, has partnered with White Hat Studios to release a new branded online casino game, WrestleMania: Road to Gold, exclusively on Fanatics Casino.

Available in regulated U.S. markets, the game features 20 WWE superstars, including Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley, timed with the lead-up to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on April 18 to 19, 2026.

The slot introduces “Unlock Trail” gameplay, guiding players through major WWE events like SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank, building toward a WrestleMania finale. Commentary from Michael Cole adds to the immersive experience.

Armen Tatarevic of White Hat Studios said: “WWE is an iconic brand steeped in entertainment history, and the aim was to collaborate closely to channel that legacy into WrestleMania: Road to Gold.”

Conor Grant of Fanatics added: “WWE is a worldwide entertainment phenomenon, and the energy of the brand has been captured perfectly in WrestleMania: Road to Gold.”