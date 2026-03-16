Ye has confirmed a major return to Spain with his first live performance in the country in nearly two decades.

The rapper and producer is set to take the stage on July 30, 2026, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid for a large-scale stadium concert. Presale tickets opened on March 10, with most of the available inventory selling quickly.

According to organizers, presale demand was immediate. “Presale tickets opened at 10 am on Tue 10 Mar, with 85% selling out within hours. The remaining 10,000 tickets will be released for general sale on 12 Mar at 10 am (CET).”

The show is expected to feature a massive production blending music, visual art, and immersive stage design, elements that have become a hallmark of Ye’s live performances over the years.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Ye has won 24 Grammy Awards and sold more than 160 million records worldwide, helping shape the sound and cultural influence of modern hip-hop.

The Madrid event will be produced by 515 Entertainment alongside Spanish partners Vibra Music and Roller Group, following the promoter’s recent successful shows in Mexico.