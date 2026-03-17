Cardi B Recalls Indianapolis Bomb Threat That Forced Show Postponement

Cardi B revisited a tense moment from her touring history while performing in Indianapolis over the weekend.

During a stop on her Little Miss Drama Tour at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the rapper paused her set to speak directly to the crowd about a bomb threat that once forced her to postpone a show in the city. According to Cardi B, the situation unfolded shortly before she was scheduled to step on stage.

CARDI B tells Indianapolis citizens a joke about a bomb threat stopping her from performing there once before 😂 pic.twitter.com/tTPLeMXvnD — everybody seems so famous (@itsnaldo_) March 15, 2026

She explained that the warning came just minutes before the performance was expected to begin, creating an immediate safety concern for everyone involved. Although she is able to reflect on the incident with some humor today, Cardi B told fans that the experience was genuinely frightening at the time.

Addressing the audience, she described how the threat was delivered and how it affected her decision to halt the performance.

“They sent a terroristic threat! They said they was gonna bomb our show,” Cardi told the crowd. “I was like, ‘Hold on, muthafckers. They want to bomb me?’ Btch, I was scared! And everybody online was cursing me out, saying that I was lying and sht. But I would never do that to y’all. I would never cancel on y’all. But safety first, muthafckers!”

The artist also acknowledged the backlash she received online after the show was postponed, with some critics accusing her of exaggerating the situation. Cardi B pushed back on those claims during her remarks, telling fans she would never cancel a performance without a serious reason.

Her comments drew a strong reaction from the Indianapolis audience, many of whom cheered as she recounted the ordeal and reaffirmed her commitment to fan safety.